CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano is refuting allegations that her agency has not been transparent about its operations at the detention center.

Sheriff Graziano fired off a statement Tuesday night in response to four members of the Charleston County Council who sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice calling for an investigation into deaths and practices at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

In that letter to the DOJ, councilmembers said they are committed to providing necessary funding to support the sheriff’s jail operations but noted there is a “lack of transparency and leadership” which prompted to request.

“Unfortunately, there is a lack of transparency and leadership that necessitates this request to the Civil Rights Division in order to ensure qualified detention center leadership and medical providers are in place to end this cycle of tragedy and adequate operational procedures exist,” the letter says.

Sheriff Graziano, however, said the allegation that her agency has been anything but transparent is “categorically false.”

“Councilman Pryor and all members of council were invited to review thorough documentation of our concerns that we made to the county contracts office over the past year. They did not take us up on our offer,” the sheriff said in her response.

Nicole Paluzzi, who serves as general counsel for the sheriff’s office, said the South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) investigates any jail death with an indication of criminality.

“SLED is investigating all allegations of gross medical negligence by the county-contracted providers. The sheriff’s office only investigates internal policy matters, and it is SLED’s criminal investigative abilities that you are asking the DOJ to supplant,” she wrote.

While the sheriff’s office said they are confident in the actions of her employees when it comes to seeking care for their “residents,” they are not confident in services contracted by the county for the detention center; “and these concerns are documented in numerous communications to Charleston County Government,” said Paluzzi.

Paluzzi highlighted an email sent to County Procurement in May 2022 discussing “grave concerns” and called on the county to bring their legal department to the table to find another option for services.

They have invited any member of council to visit the sheriff’s office and review such records.

“We will continue to advocate for better healthcare in our jail. Charleston County Government received our detailed reports about this vendor and our request to discuss with council. If you believe that this emergency is of sufficient importance to hold a discussion about alternatives, CCSO welcomes the opportunity to speak openly with council about our concerns in an executive session,” said Paluzzi.

Sheriff Graziano said she stands behind the work of her employees, saying they are the hardest working in the county.

“The work that they do keeps us all safe. I will be the first person to welcome any member of the Department of Justice to my facility, and I believe that we are going above and beyond our call of duty to provide assistance on mental health concerns. I also invite the elected officials of South Carolina to do their job and do their part to stop the dumping of the mentally ill in jails,” she said.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) was joined by Councilman Pryor for a tour of the detention center on Monday. She stated that mental health and staffing were among the top concerns at the jail.