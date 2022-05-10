CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano released a statement Tuesday following a deadly deputy-involved crash on Savannah Highway.

Stephania Dantzler, 53, Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28, and Miranda Dantzler-Williams, 22, were killed after a deputy collided with their vehicle just before 11:00 p.m. Sunday.

“Our hearts are broken for the family of Stephania, Shanice and Miranda. A member of my executive staff, a chaplain and I have met with the family, and CCSO is continuing to offer support,” said Sheriff Graziano. “This is a tragic loss for our community. We are committed to reviewing our response policies to ensure we are doing our best to serve the public.”

According to the sheriff’s office, deputy Emily Pelletier was responding to assist another deputy with a disabled motorist on Savannah Highway in the Hollywood area when the crash happened.

Pelletier’s cruiser collided with a sedan in the southbound lanes.

The three victims became entrapped and died at the scene. Meanwhile, Pelletier was extricated from her patrol car and taken to the Medical University of South Carolina with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputy Emily Pelletier, Deputy Joy DeSomber, Deputy Jonathon Rand – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

The crash resulted in a second collision that involved two other Charleston County deputies and a civilian vehicle.