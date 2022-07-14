CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office this week named a new chief deputy.

Sheriff Kristin Graziano promoted Fletcher King to the rank of chief deputy during a ceremony that was held at the North Charleston Coliseum.

According to the sheriff’s office, King has taken on numerous roles during his 20 years with the law enforcement agency, including captain, training unit lieutenant, metro detective, and now chief deputy of operations.

“King’s accomplishments include receiving the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award and graduating from the Homeland Security Leadership Academy,” the sheriff’s office said.

King’s promotion comes three months after Sheriff Graziano terminated deputy Joyce Smith as the department’s chief deputy after she entered default status over student loan payments.

Smith was hired to work for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office as one of two chief deputies shortly after Sheriff Graziano began her term in December 2020.