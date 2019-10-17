Sheriff: Man charged with murder after woman found near road in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest following the suspicious death incident in Hollywood.

On the morning of August 9th, just after 8:00 a.m., Charleston County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of Church Flats Road near Oyster House Creek.

Public Information Officer Roger Antonio stated that when they arrived, they noticed several spent shell casings near the vehicle. The press release added that across the roadway from the vehicle, deputies noticed a deceased black female on the shoulder of the road, near some bushes.

Antonio stated that Javon Lamar Murray was charged with Murder and is incarcerated at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

The deceased female had an apparent gunshot wound on her person. Detectives, forensic investigators, and the Coroner’s Office responded to the scene, Antonio added.