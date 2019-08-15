Sheriff: Woman arrested in connection to Ladson homicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at the Scotchman store at 10305 Highway 78 in Ladson.

Just before 2:30 p.m., an off-duty Dorchester County sheriff’s deputy was at the location and witnessed the incident, according to Public Information Officer Roger Antonio.

The deputy detained all involved parties prior to arrival. Deputies with the Charleston County observed a male victim with a gunshot wound to his chest, Antonio added.

The victim was transported to a hospital in serious condition. Deputies learned that the occupants of one vehicle engaged in a verbal dispute with one of the occupants in another vehicle. The news release stated that the arguing parties were acquaintances and had a previous dispute at some point over the last few days.

Antonio stated that during the argument, a female suspect brandished a firearm and shot the victim. The suspect, identified as Tunisia Bryant, was arrested for the shooting.

Public Information Officer Roger Antonio stated that the victim has succumbed to his injuries.

Antonio stated that Bryant is charged with murder.

Suspect is in custody for murder. #chsnews — Roger Antonio (@PIOCaptRAntonio) August 16, 2019

@ChasCoSheriff is working a shooting on Hwy 78 near Von Ohsen Rd. in Lincolnville. 1 victim shot and transported to a hospital. #chsnews — Roger Antonio (@PIOCaptRAntonio) August 15, 2019

The Coroner’s Office is also investigating.