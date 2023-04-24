CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said it recovered a “significant amount” of fentanyl and other drugs during a recent bust.

Sheriff Kristin Graziano will be joined by local officials on Monday morning to provide details about the seizure.

In addition to the fentanyl, deputies said they also found marijuana, prescription pills, guns, cash, and drug-manufacturing equipment during the bust.

Authorities are set to discuss the seizure during a press conference held at the sheriff’s office on Monday at 11:00 a.m.

