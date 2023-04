LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating after a man was struck by gunfire early Sunday morning on Highway 78.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting report on Highway 78 near Ladson Road at 1:54 a.m. Sunday.

The victim reported that an unknown subject shot him while he was in his vehicle.

The male victim was struck in the shoulder area and transported to Trident Hospital for treatment.

The incident is under investigation by CCSO.