Shoppers wary of Northwoods Mall after recent shooting that injured three

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are still searching for a suspect in the February 14th shooting at Northwoods Mall that injured three people.

Mall shoppers say the recent shooting has impacted them in several ways, including how often they visit the mall and what time they will go with their family.

“I have a lot of concerns. When it comes to the mall, I go and get what I need and I try to get out as fast as I can,” said Elliott Morris. “A lot of crazy nonsense is going on these days.”

Morris was taking his young granddaughter to pick out some earrings on Thursday.

“I came to the mall today to bring my grandbaby to get her some earrings. We’re going to go and get some earrings; we get here early and get up out of here quick as we can,” he said.

Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department released an image of the man who they say shot three people at the mall on St. Valentine’s Day. He is still not in custody.

While North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess talked to customers and store managers at the mall about safety and security earlier this week, some shoppers are still on edge.

“This is why I don’t come to the mall,” said shopper Ariel Jackman.

Jackman said crime has impacted her shopping habits.

“I mean because you never know what’s going to happen. You don’t know if somebody’s going to come up to you- it’s scary. Because I have three kids, young ones. I don’t need them around that violence,” she said.

Jackman said she only shopped at the mall today because this was the only place where she could find what she was looking for.

“Well, we went to the Game Stop to get the Nintendo Switch because literally it’s the only place that had them. But it’s scary.”

This weekend’s shooting was not a shock, though. “I was saying to myself ‘here we go again.’ Hopefully these younger generation will start realizing shooting is not the answer.”

Shoppers hope the problem will be taken care of by law enforcement moving forward.

During Chief Burgess’ tour this week, he emphasized that the mall is still a safe place to shop.