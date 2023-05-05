FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Veterinarians at the South Carolina Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Care Center are nursing a sick juvenile sea turtle back to health after it was found in Folly Creek.

The green sea turtle named Mozzarella was found floating in the water, unable to dive.

Experts determined that the extreme buoyancy was likely due to a severe case of pneumonia.

Via SC Aquarium Via SC Aquarium

Mozzarella was given a course of antibiotics and placed in a shallow water tank.

While still unable to fully dive, experts said that Mozzarella is eating well and appears to be making progress.