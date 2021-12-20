Signage work on I-26 near Port Access Road prompting overnight lane closures, beginning Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers in the area of I-26 near the Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. Terminal-Port Access Road should plan for single-lane closures happening Monday evening.

The lane closures will happen on the outer lanes of I-26 eastbound and westbound, between mile markers 217 and 219, beginning at 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning.

The closures are happening so crews can update the overhead signage lighting. There is a chance of the closures being extended to Tuesday night if work cannot be completed by Monday.

Construction operations are also weather-dependent.

Crews are advising motorists to look for barricades, cones, signs, and flashing arrows in the construction zone. In addition, drivers should use caution when driving through the area or consider using an alternate route.