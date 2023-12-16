CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks is hosting a Silent Disco in McClellanville on Saturday.

All guests to the Silent Disco will wear wireless glowing headphones while two DJs play a variety of music, attendees can switch between the two musical genres.

This party experience will go from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at 714 Lincoln Road in McClellanville. Headphones will be provided on-site by Quiet Kingz and guests cannot bring their own headphones.

Admission to the Silent Disco is $5 a person on-site but advance registration of $4 a person is available here. Snacks and refreshments will be available for participants to enjoy.

This event is for ages 8 and up, children 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult throughout the event.

For more information on the Silent Disco and other programs offered by Charleston County Parks, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com.