Silent rally held Thursday morning in support of Tidal Wave Water Sports at the IOP Marina

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A silent rally was held at Tidal Wave Water Sports on the Isle of Palms early Thursday morning.

It comes after the business lease for Tidal Wave expired this week.

The Isle of Palms bought the marina from a private owner in 1999 and paid it off last year. Now, they are looking for ways to enhance the marina.

Co-owner of Tidal Wave Water Sports, Michael Fiem, told News 2 earlier this week that he has no plans to leave the property and that he will seek legal action.

Isle of Palms city leaders have not commented on the possible legal action or Thursday’s rally.

They plan to meet during a special meeting Friday afternoon to discuss and consider “legal options for holdover tenant at the Isle of Palms Marina,” according to an agenda on the city’s website.