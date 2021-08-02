Silver medalist, Charleston native Raven Saunders chats with News 2 about Tokyo Olympics

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry native Raven Saunders is fresh off the heels of her win during the women’s shot put finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She recently sat down with News 2’s Carolyn Murray for her first local interview as a silver medalist.

Despite being in the spotlight, Saunders made sure to “get her Charleston people in the mix.” The hometown hero said she felt love from the Lowcountry halfway across the world as friends, family, and fans cheered her on from watch parties.

Saunders also talked about the support that she and other athletes from the Lowcountry have given each other while in Tokyo. She said that she almost broke the TV cheering for Fort Dorchester graduate Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who took the gold medal for Puerto Rico in women’s 100-meter hurdles.

After her impressive second-place finish, Saunders used her time on the podium to send a message of love and support to anyone feeling like they don’t belong. She formed an “X” with her arms, saying it represents “the intersection of so many groups that are oppressed.”

“Being a black woman and being a member of the LGBTQ community and being an advocate as someone who has dealt with mental health problems,” Saunders said she felt like it was her “duty to show solidarity with the people [she stands] with; people who look like [her] or deal with the things that [she] deals with.”

Listen to the full interview below: