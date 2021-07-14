Simmons Street to close temporarily, between King and Morrison, for Old Village water tank demolition July 20-21

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Waterworks (MPW) announces that Simmons Street, between King and Morrison Streets, will temporarily close to thru-traffic on July 20 at 7 A.M. until July 21.

The two-day street closure is needed to accommodate heavy construction equipment and work activity in the area as MPW removes the elevated Old Village water tank from the water plant located at 520 King Street.

Pedestrian sidewalks will be closed as well.

Motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians traveling in the areas will be directed to use an alternate route.