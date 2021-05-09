‘Sing United’ finalists featured during RiverDogs game

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The top four contestants in Trident United Way’s ‘Sing United’ competition will be featured during the Charleston RiverDogs game on Sunday.

The finalists include Gritty Flyright, Selina J. Piano, Shyleah Booker, and Allie Gibbons.

Their music videos will be played between innings during the Sunday evening game.

The public is invited to vote for their favorite artist until Monday, May 10 at 7:00 p.m.

$1.00 equals one vote and fans can donate an unlimited amount towards their contestant.

Proceeds go to Trident United Way’s “ongoing mission to improve the education, financial stability, and health of every Tri-County community member.”