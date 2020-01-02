Single broken elevator leave senior residents unable to leave

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Residents from Radcliffe Manor, a senior independent living community, are complaining of a broken elevator – the only one in the apartment building which has been out of service since December 18th.

News 2 is told many residents living on the second and third floors have limited mobility and have been unable to leave their homes since the elevator shut down.

Two days ago Radcliffe Manor printed notices for residents to take from the office that state the elevator is scheduled to be fixed on January 7th. We are told that notice is the first residents have received from management.

Residents say this is not the first time an elevator has been shut down, but that it has actually happened a few times.

A few months ago, the elevator in the neighboring building was shit down and it also took three weeks to repair.

Residents say with the elevator being broken some have had to send other people to get their mail and groceries.

Shirley Curnell-Scott, whose mother lives at Radcliffe Manor says the timing is unacceptable.

“I am angry and upset because it has been two and a half weeks that this elevator has been broken and my heart has been broken because my mother loved the Christmas lights. We take her to see the lights every year, but it was impossible this year because she has to come down three flights of steps and she’s not mobile like that,” said Curnell-Scott.

Nicole Paluzzi, Housing Attorney with Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services says under section 27-40-440 landlords are required to maintain provided appliances.

“If there is something that is provided to the tenant outside of the tenancy such as an elevator or any other appliance, even a refrigerator, if there is an appliance that is available to the tenant at the outside of tenancy then the landlord has an obligation to maintain it,” said Paluzzi.

Radcliffe Manor had no comment.