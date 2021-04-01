Single-game tickets go on sale for Charleston RiverDogs 2021 season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With just one month away from their opening night, the Charleston RiverDogs have announced that single-game tickets for the 2021 season will go on sale to the public April 1.

New protocols will take place to allow a limited number of fans to attend games.

All tickets for the 2021 season will be received digitally and accessible through a mobile device.

Beginning April 1, single-game buyers will have their first chance to reserve seats for the 60-game home schedule that the RiverDogs will play at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park in 2021.

“Putting single-game tickets on sale is another exciting box to check as we continue our countdown to opening day. We know that fans are looking forward to coming to games in person and we are looking forward to hosting them in a way that is safe and comfortable,” said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. “Our motto is “Here for the Holy City” and we have been active throughout the community in the 17 months since the last ballgame at The Joe. It is comforting that we are getting ready to welcome the community back into “our house” where we can entertain them as we always have.”

Tickets will officially be for purchase starting at 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning on the RiverDogs website.

The season will open Tuesday, May 4th, when the RiverDogs welcome new league rival Myrtle Beach, a Chicago Cubs affiliate, to the Charleston area.

As part of the new schedule implemented by Major League Baseball, the home slate will feature ten 6-game series running from Tuesday-Sunday against the likes of Myrtle Beach, Columbia, Augusta, Down East and Fayetteville.