CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies were called to the 700 block of Fort Johnson Road Sunday afternoon due to a single-vehicle collision.

According to the social media of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), one person was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.

Officers say the collision temporarily closed the 700 block of Fort Johnson Road and advised drivers to take alternative routes. The road reopened around 2:40 p.m.

CCSO has not released the name of the individual or if they were alone in the vehicle.

This story is still developing. Count on 2 for more updates.