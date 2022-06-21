CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Six people were arrested Tuesday after protesting animal rights at a Downtown Charleston Louis Vuitton store.

According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), seven animal rights activists entered the King Street store around 3:20 p.m. and began yelling at employees. The activists reportedly told employees at that they had blood on their hands for selling Louis Vuitton merchandise.

The protesters refused to leave the store, at which point CPD was called. One of the protesters ran when police arrived and six others were taken into custody.

As of 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, CPD said that some of the subjects were refusing to identify themselves. All six were being taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.