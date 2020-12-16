Six-car crash blocks lanes in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is working a six-car crash on Highway 17 north at Belk Drive, near Mount Pleasant Town Center.

As of 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, all northbound lanes were blocked, and one southbound lane is blocked.

Traffic delays are expected, and drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

