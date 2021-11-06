Apartment building fire displaces six Saturday in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Saturday, North Charleston Fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in the 6900 block of Rivers Avenue.

According to NCFD, firefighters saw smoke coming from a second-story window in an apartment building.

Firefighters attacked the fire and crews conducted a search inside the apartment. With the help of the apartment’s sprinkler head, crews were able to completely put out the fire and stop the sprinkler’s water flow.

Two adults and four children were able to evacuate.

Red Cross is providing the occupants with assistance as they were displaced from home due to damage. No injuries were reported, NCFD says.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause and origin of the fire.