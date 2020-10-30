Six Mile residents being forced to move in midst of the pandemic

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD) – Thirty families are being forced to move in the midst of the pandemic since a mobile home park is selling their land on Six Mile Road in Mount Pleasant.

“What about the people who are retired? What about the people who lost their job?” Resident Kelly Lowery says many of her neighbors don’t know where they will live.

Watts Park management notified residents of the evictions at the end of August and was told they had to be completely moved out and clear their land by January.

“Moving your home costs $2,500 to $10,000 depending on if it’s a single or double-wide. Unfortunately, most of us don’t have $10,000 in the bank. It’s a lot of money to come up within basically four months because you need to be out of here in January,” added Lowery.

The owners made a request to rezone the land back in July which was recommended denial by the Mount Pleasant Planning Commission and Committee. It will now be heard at the November town council meeting.

“They say there’s going to be affordable housing on the ten year plan in Mount Pleasant but there is not affordable housing today. There’s not going to be affordable housing in 60 or 90 days and we need it now,” Lowery commented.

The mobile home management says they are unable to operate the park due to family health issues. As they close and try to sell the property, current residents who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic says this is the worst timing.

“This does not feel like anybody cares at all. It feels like they’re saying see ‘ya good luck,’” mentioned Lowery.

Some of the homes are too old to move or sell so the owners will be left homeless.

Residents are not receiving any financial support from management to move.

