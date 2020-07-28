Six mile residents fearful of annexation to Town of Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD) – The 11-acre neighborhood in Six Mile is unincorporated meaning it is in Charleston County but is not part of the Town of Mount Pleasant.

The owner has petitioned the Town of Mount Pleasant to annex and zone the land for single-family residential use.

The Norwood Oaks neighborhood has been a manufactured home park for more than 20 years according to Michele Reed, Principal Planner with the Town of Mount Pleasant. She says the 31 homes lie in the Sweet Grass Overlay District.

“The purpose of the Sweet Grass Basket Overlay District is to recognize and preserve and protect historic African American communities.”

Reed says the owner has requested annexation to potentially redevelop the neighborhood. Norwood Oaks resident Kelly Lowery says there has been little communication to tenants.

“Mainly it’s a quiet family community. There’s also a lot of retirees, some are disabled and living on a limited income,” mentioned Lowery.

Lowery says many of the residents can not afford to live anywhere else.

“Moving isn’t really an option. We are that middle gap income right now. We just need a place in the heritage communities that we can stay,” Lowery commented.

The Town of Mount Pleasant Planning Commission unanimously recommended denial to the petition last week since the petition did not align with the town’s stated use of the land.

“The R4 calls for land developing, maximizing smaller lots, and so the R4 is not entirely consistent with our comprehensive plan future land use map,” Reed stated.

The commission’s recommendation will go to the Planning Committee who’s recommendation will appear before town council in August.

Residents are encouraged to voice their concerns at the town council meeting.