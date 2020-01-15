Six St. John’s High School buses vandalized with profanity, inappropriate drawings

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Lowcountry school buses were vandalized with inappropriate language and drawings this week.

According to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department, six St. John’s High School buses, which are owned by Durham School Services, were vandalized with spray paint and one of the buses had its license plate stolen.

The buses were reportedly parked in front of the school. They were covered in profanity and other inappropriate drawings in red spray paint.

One of the buses also had red spray paint on the interior front passenger seat.

A man who works for St. John’s said he discovered the vandalism Monday afternoon.