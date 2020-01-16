Skimping on the shrimp: Slow shrimp season comes to an end

Mount Pleasant, S.C – WCBD – As the shrimp season comes to an end, captains and stores are concerned over the decline in the local shrimp population.

Cynthia Tarvin, an officer for the Tarvin Seafood Inc Company says the water temperature is pushing the shrimp to the north in places like Virginia which typically does not see large amounts of shrimp.

“We are also seeing shrimp move farther north to where they’re being caught in places that they’ve never been caught before, which also lends credence to the warming waters story,” says Tarvin.

Some captains believe dredging is disrupting the shrimp’s ecosystem.

Tarvin also attributes the decline of the shrimp population to Black Gill Disease.

“It is mostly a disease that is a cosmetic disease for lack of a better word. From the standpoint of you and me who catch it and eat it, it doesn’t affect the taste or texture of the shrimp, but it may well affect their ability to survive,” said Tarvin.

Shrimp boat captain Rocky Magwood says local restaurants and stores may start to see the effect of the lack of shrimp in the area.

“There’s just not enough to go around for everybody right now. During the summertime it was really slow and hard to get fresh shrimp to the restaurants,” said Magwood.