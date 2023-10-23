UPDATE: The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the inmate as 42-year-old Quinn Connor from Hanahan. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An inmate housed at the Charleston County Detention Center died Monday morning, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, Amber Allen, said a call came in just before 12:00 p.m. for an unresponsive man in one of the jail units.

“After attempts to rouse him for lunch, other jail residents tried life-saving measures while the unit’s detention deputy called for a medical response,” said Allen.

EMS and North Charleston firefighters responded to the jail, and the man was declared dead.

Sheriff Kristin Graziano has asked the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate the inmate’s death.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will identify the man when appropriate.