SLED closes Emanuel AME investigation after finding no evidence of wrongdoing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD/CNN) – No evidence of wrongdoing. That’s the conclusion of an investigation into the handling of donations at Mother Emanuel AME church.

The Charleston church was the site of a 2015 mass shooting in which white supremacist, Dylann Roof, was convicted of killing nine African-Americans during Bible study in June.

The historically black church received millions of dollars in donations following the shooting.

Earlier this year, the State Law Enforcement Division opened a probe focusing on how donations were used.

Families say they were upset the church kept more money than it gave to the victims.

The church reportedly kept nearly two million dollars of donations for building maintenance, an endowment, and a memorial.

The remaining $1.5 million was split among the victims.

Investigators say the probe was closed Monday, with no evidence that funds were mishandled.

“SLED has completed its preliminary review into Emanuel AME Church in Charleston and determined no further action is warranted,” said SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby in an email to News 2. “Investigators found no evidence to substantiate the claim of criminal violations. SLED considers the inquiry closed.”