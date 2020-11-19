SLED: Death of Elijah Weatherspoon was not a homicide, witnesses made ‘heroic efforts’ to save him

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) will release a report Friday regarding the death investigation of Elijah Weatherspoon, an 18-year-old who drowned while out boating with friends June 25.

The investigation was referred to SLED after family and friends called for a “more thorough investigation,” claiming witnesses gave conflicting accounts of the moments leading up to his death.

Moreover, Weatherspoon’s family noted that he was the only person of color on the boat, and questioned if that was a factor.

The investigation lasted over five months and produced a 561 page document.

SLED has determined that the death was not a homicide.

Scarlett Wilson, Ninth Judicial Circuit Solicitor, said that the report “clearly [shows] that Elijah Weatherspoon’s death is not a homicide.”

Wilson said that “numerous witnesses give consistent accounts of Weatherspoon’s entry into the water and the frantic attempts to save him from drowning. One witness even made heroic efforts to save Weatherspoon and risked his own life in doing so. Multiple witnesses from nearby boats confirm these efforts.”

Wilson emphasized that “there is no evidence indicating any sort of assaultive behavior led to Weatherspoon falling overboard and when he did, his companions and others attempted to rescue him.”

We are working to learn more and will provide updates when details become available.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.