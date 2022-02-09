SLED: Former North Charleston PD officer, recruit arrested for alleged insurance scam

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Wednesday announced the arrest of a former North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) officer and recruit in connection to an alleged insurance scam.

According to SLED, former officer Armani Ellison and former recruit Tariq Ramkalup were charged with misconduct in office and presenting false claims for insurance payments.

They are currently being held in the Berkeley County Detention Center.

NCPD requested SLED investigate.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson will prosecute the case.

