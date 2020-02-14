SLED investigating deputy-involved shooting in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been taken into custody following a deputy-involved shooting late Thursday night in Summerville.

A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit around 11:00 p.m. with a suspect from a domestic violence call out of North Charleston.

After fleeing towards Summerville, deputies say the suspect got out of his vehicle in a wooded area near Salters Lane.

At some point, the suspect shot at the deputy with a rifle. The deputy returned fire, shooting the suspect who surrendered to law enforcement and was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

The deputy was not injured.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating, which is policy for deputy-involved shootings. The deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave.

