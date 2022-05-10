CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a Tuesday morning inmate death at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), “a resident suffered an apparent medical episode in a housing unit” just before 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The inmate was taken to the medical unit, treated by EMS, then transported to MUSC, where he died.

CCSO will conduct an internal review of the incident.

