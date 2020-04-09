SLED investigating officer-involved shooting on Savannah Highway, suspect arrested

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Savannah Highway early Thursday morning.

According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to the area of Parkdale Avenue and Savannah Highway for a suspicious person just before 3:00 a.m.

After canvassing the area on foot, officers were able to locate a suspect and gunfire was exchanged.

Police apprehended the suspect shortly after. Neither the suspect nor officers were injured.

The incident is under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division.

This is a developing story.