NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Thursday announced charges against two owners of a North Charleston store in connection to the illegal sale of alcohol.

Tyrone Binyard (25) and Justin Outley (25) owned JT Beer Run LLC on Ashley Phosphate Road.

According to warrants, Binyard sold and delivered a bottle of vodka to an undercover officer on September 22. However, the business does not have a license that would allow the sale or delivery of alcoholic beverages.

Binyard was charged with unlawful sale, manufacture of alcoholic liquors and failure to secure a required beer or wine sale permit.

Outley was charged with failure to secure a required beer or wine sale permit.