NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has charged a North Charleston woman with identity fraud.

According to arrest warrants, Ayesha McGee (27) was charged May 12 for allegedly stealing someone’s identity in December of 2022.

The affidavit states that McGee took personal documents belonging to someone else to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and obtained “a South Carolina credential” fraudulently identifying her as the victim.

The victim was not aware, according to SLED.

Prior to being charged by SLED, McGee was arrested May 9 by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on a slew of charges, including assaulting a police officer, shoplifting (x4), unlawful carrying of a weapon, and manufacturing/distributing cocaine.

McGee is currently being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.