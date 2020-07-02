SLED now investigating the death of 18-year-old boater Elijah Weatherspoon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SLED is investigating the death of an 18-year-old boater who went missing last week.

The body of Elijah Weatherspoon was recovered from a sandbar off Sullivan’s Island on Sunday morning.

He went missing after entering the waterway from a boat near the Ravenel Bridge on the evening of June 25th and did not resurface.

According to the Coast Guard, Weatherspoon allegedly fell overboard around 10:17 p.m. and a friend who was with him went into the water to assist him back to the boat.

Tommy Crosby with SLED tells News 2 a local legislator reached out to the State Law Enforcement Division to ask them to investigate the case. DNR has also requested the agency to assist in the investigation.

On Thursday, Weatherspoon’s family released a statement honoring their loved one and calling for a transparent investigation into his death. The family has retained attorneys to assist in navigating legal matters.

