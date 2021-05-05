SLED releases additional details on officer-involved shooting in McClellanville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Wednesday released additional information regarding an April 24 officer-involved shooting in McClellanville.

Joseph Jackson (72) has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies had gone to Jackson’s home to serve a warrant for his failure to register as a sex offender.

When deputies arrived, Jackson shot at them with a long gun. CCSO called for backup and established a perimeter.

CCSO, S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officers, and SWAT all responded to try and negotiate with Jackson.

Jackson shot at deputies multiple times, hitting one deputy in the arm.

Deputies returned fire and disabled him. The SWAT team found Jackson in his home and rendered medical aid before taking him to the hospital.

Inside Jackson’s home, law enforcement found one bolt-action 30-60 rifle, one Benelli 12 gauge shotgun, and one Ruger .45-70 rifle.