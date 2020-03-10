SLOW DOWN! Mount Pleasant PD to conduct traffic enforcement on Tuesday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Slow down! Police in Mount Pleasant will be cracking down on speeding this week.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department announced it will be conducting traffic enforcement Tuesday on both the Ravenel Bridge in the morning and on I-526 in the afternoon.

Mount Pleasant PD recently announced is had seen an increase in the number of traffic collisions since the beginning of the year.

Officers say there was a 26-percent increase in crashes from January to February.

The top reasons are drivers following too closely includes failure to yield the right of way and driving too fast for conditions.