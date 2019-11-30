Small Business Saturday; the direct benefit of shopping ‘small’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local businesses are keeping the momentum after Black Friday for Small Business Saturday. Data shows that shopping at these smaller businesses can make a big impact on the community.

Gwynn’s of Mount Pleasant has been locally owned for over 50 years. Marshall Simon bought the store from it’s original owners about 30 years ago. He says the store has grown exponentially in the last 3 decades.

“We grew from 600 square feet to now over 20,000,” says Simon. The luxury boutique displays wide variety of gifts, apparel and accessories in a spacious showroom.

Simon’s daughter Madison works as a buyer for the store. Together, they’ve made an effort to support local businesses in every way that they can.

“Seven years ago, we moved all the business that we were doing with our pesticides and our security systems and things such as that to local businesses from the national chains and that’s worked very well,” says Simon.

Simon explained that shopping at small businesses directly benefits the community by 47%. If you shop at a bigger corporation or chain, it will only give back 15%. The community will receive 0% if you shop online.

“So it goes around to the baker, to the manicure person, to the local coffee shop, or the restaurant tours or the dry cleaners. The money moves through the community 7 times,” he says.

Marshall Simon, Owner of Gwynn’s

Tomorrow for Small Business Saturday, the store is having a brunch for their customers. The food will be catered by another local business, Square Onion.

Like many other small businesses in the area, they will have sales throughout the store as well. You can click here for a map of small businesses participating in the 10th annual event.

Simon believes that shopping local creates a completely different experience than a big corporation. “It’s making people happy everyday, is what we strive for, it’s wow moments,” he says.

You can learn more about Gwynn’s by clicking here.