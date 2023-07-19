JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened at a James Island home Tuesday evening.

According to Charleston Fire Department, several crews responded to a reported house fire at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday on Blue Marline Drive.

Fire crews arrived to find smoke venting from the second floor of the home.

One resident reported hearing a noise on the second floor and discovered a small fire in a bedroom.

The resident said the nearest smoke alarm to the fire was located in the hallway. While it was operational, it had not activated.

The resident informed officials that he closed the door to the bedroom immediately after discovering the fire. CFD says shutting doors during a fire can minimize smoke damage and minimize oxygen flow.

Fire damage was quickly contained to one bedroom.