Snowden Community Members hold fundraiser to raise money to help resolve sewer issue

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – On Saturday night, Snowden community members enjoyed a fundraiser while also raising money to help resolve a community issue.

Currently community members say that they are facing a sewer issue with Mount Pleasant Waterworks.

“We are being told we will not be able to access the sewer services​,” says Perry Robinson, a resident of the Snowden community.

According to neighbors, it’s a big problem that’s threatening their health and livelihood. ​

Neighbors say it can all be fixed if the Snowden community and Mount Pleasant Waterworks work together. ​



“The town of mount pleasant says we don’t have an annexation rule to have you get sewer and Mount Pleasant Waterworkss says they’re honoring Mount Pleasants annexation for sewer rule and they’re both just double talking on us​,” explains Perry.

Residents like Perry Robinson are now dealing with pipes everywhere on their land​.

“Mount Pleasant Waterworks are accessing easements through our property blocking everything up and digging for months now​,” says Robinson.

Others tell News Two that the company is only hooking up people annexed into the town of mount pleasant​.

​Community members say they don’t want to annex out of the county, and they believe they shouldn’t have to.

“Some people choose to annex out of the county and into the town of mount pleasant and about 99% of us has chosen not to​,” says Robinson.

The community is hoping to solve this issue with some legal help.

“I think it’s unfair. We need it we would like to have it to increase the quality of life. I would just like them to hold up their end of the bargain,” says Robinson.

On Saturday night news 2 reached out to Mount Pleasant Waterworks for a comment. We have no heard back at this time.