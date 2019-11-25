Snowden community raising funds for legal help over sewer problems

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Snowden community near Mount Pleasant is raising money for legal help.

It comes after people living in the community say Mount Pleasant Waterworks denied them sewer services. They said the utility will only serve customers annexed into the Town of Mount Pleasant.

Community members say they do not want to do that and believe they should not have to.

“The Town of Mount Pleasant says we don’t have an annexation rule to have you get sewer, and Mount Pleasant Waterworks says they’re honoring Mount Pleasant’s annexation for sewer rule and they’re both just double-talking on us,” said resident Perry Robinson.

We reached out to Mount Pleasant Waterworks for a comment. We have not heard back yet.