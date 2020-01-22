Snowden residents fight for sewer services

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents of the Snowden community are continuing their fight to receive sewer services from Mount Pleasant Water Works.

The Town of Mount Pleasant has told residents that they are required to annex into Mount Pleasant to receive sewer services.

While Mount Pleasant Water Works has the authority to offer sewer services to Snowden without it being formally annexed, they are deferring to the conditions set forth by the Town of Mount Pleasant.

Some residents in Snowden feel that annexing into Mount Pleasant would compromise their unique history and identity.

They also don’t understand why Mount Pleasant Water Works can provide them with water services without annexation, but not sewer.

A few homes in the community have agreed to be annexed, and a sewer line is being placed throughout the community to service only those homes.

Despite a sewer line being in place, the Town of Mount Pleasant and Mount Pleasant Water Works maintain that in order to ‘tie in’ to the line, homes must annex. Residents disagree:

“I should not be forced to join a town to get this service when it’s coming, in fact, right across my property.” – Michael German

The Charleston County Council is siding with the Snowden community, saying that if a home is within a certain proximity to a sewer line, the provider must allow the home to tie in.

At a meeting held Monday night, Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey reaffirmed support for Snowden residents. Encouraging them to apply for sewer services with Mount Pleasant Water Works, he said:

“If you go and apply and he denies you, I can promise you, I can’t speak for all nine members of this council, but I believe I can speak for a majority: we got your back.”

We will find out in a few weeks whether the applications have been approved and what the next steps will be.

Officials at Mount Pleasant Water Works told News 2 that as of right now, nothing has changed and that they are working to serve residents of Mount Pleasant.