So-called ‘armed career criminal’ sentenced to federal prison for gun possession

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 25-year-old ‘armed career criminal’ has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for illegally possessing a gun.

United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. announced on Friday that Eric Martin Scott, Jr., 25, of Mount Pleasant, was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Scott was pulled over for a traffic offense in March of 2017 where authorities located a 9mm pistol inside his car.

At the time, officials say Scott was a convicted felon who was prohibited from possessing firearms.

“It was also established that Scott was an armed career criminal because he had at least three prior serious drug felonies,” said McCoy. “This subjected him to a sentence of at least 15 years of imprisonment, and up to life.”

United States District Court Judge David Norton sentenced Scott to 188 months in federal prison, to be followed by a five-year term of court-ordered supervision.

There is no parole in the federal system.