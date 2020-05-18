SOA to host socially distanced celebration for seniors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School of the Arts (SOA) will host a special event for graduating seniors on Thursday from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The “pick-up party parade” will be held in the SOA carpool line, where seniors and their family members will remain in their cars and receive caps, gowns, items left in their lockers, senior gifts, and yearbooks.

A DJ will “announce accomplishments and achievements for each senior,” which will be broadcast live from campus by 105.5 The Bridge. The event will also feature special effect lighting, lasers, fog, balloons, noisemakers, and glow sticks. A professional photographer will document the event.

All “staff, students, and families have been informed about following current health guidelines and taking necessary precautions to maintain everyone’s safety.”