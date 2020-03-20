Social Distance Learning: Getting creative to keep students engaged

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- During this stressful time of social distancing, students have now become home-schoolers. To try and keep them engaged outside the classroom, one teacher is getting a little creative.

Sandra Riepke is an assistant principal at Northwoods Middle School. She’s started filming videos as a part of a virtual lesson-plan. She hopes to supplement students’ at-home work with interactive learning.

“When you’re making it fun and engaging, kids are going to do more than if you’re sitting them down with paper and pencil,” says Riepke.

Today’s lesson was on Punnett Squares, a SC Core Curriculum Standard for 7th graders. Using flowers from her backyard, she was able to explain the concept in a visual way.





“I think one of the things that’s really important is that parents still need to realize that their kids are kind of off on their schedule,” she says. “So, they’re going to have to be patient with their kids, just like how kids are trying to be a little more patient with their parents.”

Having these short lessons that parents could recreate with items from around the house can help the child feel more connected with their learning.

As for Riepke, she says that she can’t wait to get back in the classroom.

“Being here and not seeing the kids that I normally take care of, you do miss them. You’re wondering what they’re doing, if they’re okay, if they need your help, and you’re just hoping that they’re doing what they need to do with their parents at home,” says Riepke.