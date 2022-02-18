Solicitor: Centralized domestic violence court resumes in Charleston County amid backlog in court cases

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Centralized domestic violence court operations are set to resume in Charleston County amid a backlog in criminal cases.

“We tried centralizing domestic violence cases in magistrate court for several years,” said Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson. “Eventually, we abandoned centralization in magistrate’s court when a 2015 change in the law allowed us to prosecute third-degree domestic violence cases in general sessions court.”

Wilson said the switch to using general sessions over the remote magistrate’s court has allowed a more streamlined process and conserved resources for public defenders and prosecutors.

Charleston County Council recently provided new magistrate courtrooms and chambers within the judicial complex where Wilson said prosecutors and public defenders are located.

“We can now prosecute third-degree cases there without the hardships of having most lawyers travel,” she said. “In addition, the general sessions docket has swollen, and the circuit court cannot efficiently manage domestic violence cases for which an immediate response is critical.”

The centralized domestic violence court will help ease some of the backlog.