Solicitor: No charges against CPD officer who shot man brandishing rifle at West Ashley apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson on Tuesday announced that no charges will be brought against the Charleston Police Department (CPD) officer involved in a March 10 critical incident at Colonial Grand Cypress Grove Apartments in West Ashely.

Neighbors of the suspect — George Sanner — called police because of Sanner’s “erratic and disturbing behavior.” Sanner was outside his neighbor’s door with a rifle, “continually knowing on their door, [attempting] to turn the door handle, and asking them to come out.”

Arriving officers heard a gunshot from Sanner’s apartment. They secured a perimeter and after an hour of waiting, Sanner walked out onto his balcony and shot towards an officer.

The officer returned fire and struck Sanner, severely injuring him.

Following an investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Wilson concluded that “it is clear [officers] were under fire from Mr. Sanner, who remained armed and dangerous.”

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.