Solicitor will not seek charges against officers who returned fire at armed suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 9th judicial circuit solicitor announced on Monday it would not seek charges against Charleston police officers or deputies involved in a shooting last month.

Charleston police officers responded to the area of Parkdale Avenue and Savannah Highway for a suspicious person in the early morning hours of April 9th, 2020.

After canvassing the area on foot, officers were able to locate a suspect and gunfire was exchanged – the suspect was arrested shortly after.

Neither the suspect nor officers were injured in that shooting.

Harold Lee Goss, 32, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and third-degree assault and battery.

Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced her office and the State Law Enforcement Division reviewed witness statements video from law enforcement and private businesses at the scene of the incident, and based on those elements, found officers from the Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were justified in firing at the armed suspect, who first fired at them.