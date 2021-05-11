Solicitor Wilson issues statement on in-custody death of Jamal Sutherland

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson on Tuesday released additional information on the circumstances surrounding the death of Jamal Sutherland, who died January 5 in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

According to Wilson, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies “were directed to conduct a jail cell extraction of Mr. Sutherland in order to secure Mr. Sutherland’s presence at a bond hearing for a misdemeanor assault charge… during his removal from the cell, Mr. Sutherland became unresponsive and died.”

The report notes that Sutherland did suffer from mental illness. The coroner listed his cause of death as undetermined, but opined that Sutherland died “as a result of excited state with pharmacotherapeutic effects during subdual process.”

The coroner reviewed footage of the extraction and did not notice “any unusual or excessive interactions or areas of direct concern.”

The suspicious circumstances of Sutherland’s death raised enough concerns for Wilson to recruit experts “who may be able to shed more light on [Sutherland’s] death and the circumstances surrounding it, to include potential culpability of those in law enforcement.”

Wilson has also made aware the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, the U.S. Attorney General’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Wilson is reviewing the report from the State Law Enforcement Division and anticipates making a decision on while criminal conduct occurred by sometime in June.