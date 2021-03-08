Solicitor Wilson: No charges against CPD officers involved in fatal December shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson on Monday announced that the State will not file charges against the Charleston Police Department (CPD) officers involved in a December 29 fatal shooting at the Bridgeview Apartments.

Wilson released the following statement:

“Based on the evidence presented to me by SLED, I find the officers reasonably believed they and others were in imminent danger of great bodily injury or death from Mr. Cooper. In fact, Cooper shot one of the officers, though the officer did not sustain serious injury.”

Officers were called in the early morning hours to the Bridgeview Apartments by a woman who said that the suspect, Jason Cooper, was armed and threatening her.

When CPD arrived, Cooper began shooting at the officers, hitting one. That officer was not seriously injured.

Body cameras did not visually capture Cooper being shot, but “sounds and conversations recorded during and shortly after the shooting confirm independent witnesses’ general accounting of events and correlate with the evidence collected from the scene.”

CPD plans to continue the internal administrative investigation “to ensure all CPD policies and procedures were followed.”

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.